Do you remember when once upon a time, it was a social anathema to say, “I am black”? The politically correct term was “Negro,” from the Latin root “niger,” meaning devoid of life. The Latin language once bestowed upon Black people a type of dignity. “Black” could only be seen as the opposite of “white,” with no positive connotations whatsoever.

But at some point, the Black Freedom Struggle co-opted the word “black” and redefined it. Being “black” was no longer derogatory. Malcolm X is the historical figure who best encapsulates this transition. At the beginning of his career, he would often use the word “Negro.” This later changed to “so-called Negroes,” and finally to “the masses of Black people.”

After which, the word “Black” took off: Black people, Black power, Black Africans, Black music, etc.

The so-called Liberal left needs to similarly get right with Jesus about this trope: anti-Semite. What’s wrong with being anti-Semitic? And please, stop berating me with the obvious Libtard talking points, i.e., that Palestinians are technically “Semites” and therefore, by being pro-Palestinian, you couldn’t possibly be anti-Semitic.

ZING! You really got the Jew there, didn’t you?

Why not just claim that for all intents and purposes, by the very definition of the term “anti-Semite” as used in common parlance, of course I am one-hundred-percent fuckin’ anti-Semitic.

To the mainstream media, even the most tepid support for Palestine warrants the moniker “anti-Semite” anyhow. Haven’t we realized yet that the label no longer has any significant semantic weight? Why embarrass yourself trying to prove you aren’t something you will be accused of being anyhow, no matter how good a dancer you are? Are you afraid your rhetoric could possibly lead to another holocaust? Hahaha! Get over yourself!

I am also anti-Israel. Yes, that’s right. I do not think Israel has the right to exist. Why can’t you say this with me? For the record, I also think Canada is illegitimate, as is the United States, Australia, New Zealand, etc. These are all settler-colonial states built upon genocide and theft, as is Israel. You are free to call the spawn of the British Empire “illegitimate” to your heart’s content! The onus is on these countries to prove themselves as legitimate.

Yet I’m not exactly saying that Britain’s offshoots should be wiped off the map. I do think that somewhere deep in the soul of these countries exists some semblance of actual repentance, of wanting to get along with their neighbours, of even apologizing for past crimes in a meaningful way.

For Israel, no such hope exists. We’ve all seen the videos of what Israeli children are taught in elementary schools. Nothing comparable is taught in Canadian or American schools. In fact, the true Native populations of both Canada and America have no desire to overthrow either of their respective states. They simply want respect. However long a time period is required to right past wrongs, I do believe it is possible. In Israel, it is simply impossible. Israel is a settler-colonial-genocidal nation in a league of its own. Why is this so difficult to see and say?

Israel has made it very clear: it is either us or them. And I am with them. Why do you keep apologizing for a nation and a people whose very raison-d’être is hatred of you?

Israel exists only by 1) affirming its own racial superiority (over nations like USA and Canada as well) and 2) perpetually destroying and genociding its neighbors (colorfully alluded to as “mowing the lawn.”)

How could you possibly be in favor of a two-state solution when one of those states clearly believes that a legitimate manner of statecraft is to pulverize and destroy its neighbors in perpetuity? Israel simply has no problem maintaining its hegemony in the region by continually resorting to bombing, killing, and genocide. To them, this is a perfectly acceptable way to exist in the world. How can you believe a two-state solution is possible?

Israel will never allow a free and independent Palestine (or Syria, or Libya, or Iraq, or even Iran) to exist. This is an existential crisis to these countries. Isn’t this clear by now? It makes perfect sense for all these nations to fully embrace what is deemed the most ominous interpretation of “from the river to the sea.” Israel indeed must be wiped off the map.

The only other option is to play nice with Israel in order to be the most favored among the comprador nations: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan do not dare stand up and confront the regional power. Spineless as these nations are, they happily accept their subordinate positions and bow down to Israeli hegemony as long as they get a cut of the pie. Sadly, this also makes a type of sense: these regimes simply want to survive. What do they care about justice? Qaddafi cared about justice and was sodomized with a bayonet …

“But I’m not anti-Semitic! I have many Jewish friends who are genuinely nice people!”

So do I. I have Jewish friends and influences. But ask any one of these friends how they feel about the state of Israel. Even Spielberg, a bleeding-heart Liberal and political coward, says with great militancy: “I would die for the state of Israel!” Why? Because all Jews must pay homage to Israel as an index of not only Israel’s survival, but their own survival. Every Jew you know has constructed some facet of his or her identity on the existence of a genocidal state for which they will never apologize. There is no way around this. I’m not saying you need cut ties with all your Jewish acquaintances. But let’s be realistic. When you are around them, there is only so far the conversation can go.

Perhaps your Jewish friends “don’t like” Netanyahu. The truth is, if Netanyahu goes (I, for one, believe he’s already dead), Israel would hardly relinquish its genocidal aims. All Jews know this. You know this too. Israel is a genocidal, supremacist entity over 70 years in the making. Professor Mohammad Marandi said it best when questioned about Netanyahu’s death. He said: “It doesn’t matter. They are all like him anyway.”

To go one step further, why even trust any “good” Jew who claims he is anti-Israel? Even such a “righteous” stance is grounds for suspicion. Do you see what I mean? You have to afford even your enemy a certain level of respect. No self-respecting Jew ought to concede Israel as illegitimate. I would never expect nor trust such a stance. Therefore, all Jews are my enemy.

To be anti-Semitic means you believe a) Israel has no right to exist and thus should be wiped off the map and b) that anyone who bases his or her identity on the existence of the Jewish state is always my enemy.

Sign me up! Me, me, me! I am definitely anti-Semitic! I think you are too.