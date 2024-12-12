hmachine1949’s Newsletter

Jia You Ailing!
Gu Ailing is a very talented, decorated, and dedicated human being.
  
hmachine1949
Gaslit by the Olympic flame
We’ve been told forever that everything is on the verge of collapse.
  
hmachine1949
2
Sacrifice for capitalism!
Taiwan is just a diversion.
  
hmachine1949
1
Introducing the SLCS-AFFLL
Kudos to Jeff Brown for introducing to the world a terrific neologism/acronym: BLPM, or the Big Lie Propaganda Machine.
  
hmachine1949
2
Herbert Marcuse and Kamala Harris, and the Chomsky paradox
Perhaps the term “Chomsky paradox” has not yet made it into mainstream circulation.
  
hmachine1949

