Person of the year: Luigi Mangione
I admire Luigi Mangione, a John Brown-esqe type figure.
Dec 12
•
hmachine1949
13
Person of the year: Luigi Mangione
5
November 2024
All aboard the Trump train!
We are Chinese, and we love Trump!
Nov 7
•
hmachine1949
All aboard the Trump train!
The limits of language
A misreading of Wittgenstein
Nov 3
•
hmachine1949
The limits of language
October 2024
The Isles of the Blessed
*The following is pure speculation.
Oct 23
•
hmachine1949
1
The Isles of the Blessed
The resistance is a paper tiger
There is no longer any credible resistance in the Middle East.
Oct 1
•
hmachine1949
2
The resistance is a paper tiger
2
August 2024
Jia You Ailing!
Gu Ailing is a very talented, decorated, and dedicated human being.
Aug 29
•
hmachine1949
1
Jia You Ailing!
Gaslit by the Olympic flame
We’ve been told forever that everything is on the verge of collapse.
Aug 21
•
hmachine1949
2
Gaslit by the Olympic flame
2
Sacrifice for capitalism!
Taiwan is just a diversion.
Aug 11
•
hmachine1949
6
Sacrifice for capitalism!
1
Introducing the SLCS-AFFLL
Kudos to Jeff Brown for introducing to the world a terrific neologism/acronym: BLPM, or the Big Lie Propaganda Machine.
Aug 4
•
hmachine1949
2
Introducing the SLCS-AFFLL
2
Herbert Marcuse and Kamala Harris, and the Chomsky paradox
Perhaps the term “Chomsky paradox” has not yet made it into mainstream circulation.
Aug 2
•
hmachine1949
2
Herbert Marcuse and Kamala Harris, and the Chomsky paradox
July 2024
Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun
Funny that people believe the unification of 14 Palestinian factions represents some sort of watershed moment in the Middle East peace process.
Jul 28
•
hmachine1949
1
Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun
1
Some significant theses
If it is worth your while to follow me at this blog, you should know the thematic fronts I seek to maintain are as follows.
Jul 18
•
hmachine1949
3
Some significant theses
2
